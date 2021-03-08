The vaccine is a gift from India to the world, and the US is at the forefront of its release and distribution….

The US scientist said that the launch and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine was a gift from India to the world to fight the corona virus. He said India was far ahead of other countries in the manufacture and distribution of vaccines. During the Covid-19 epidemic, India was known as the world’s pharmacy. The experience of Indian experts in medicine and vaccine development and in-depth knowledge of medicine has been of great help to the world.

India is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the world. India is also a leader in the development of corona virus vaccines. Two mRNA vaccines could be of great help to low-income countries around the world.

However, the Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston said that vaccines made in India in collaboration with BCM and Oxford University have saved the world and should not be underestimated. India has given 56 lakh doses of corona virus vaccines to many countries. India has exported the vaccine to many countries including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles and Canada.