Unidentified group fires bullets near farmer’s protest site at Singhu border: No one injured

New Delhi: Unidentified group fired bullets near farmers protest site at Singhu. The incident occurred on Sunday night, during langar (communal meal) organized by the farmers at the protest site. The firing took place just hours before women farmers were to hold a tractor rally to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Farmers said four men came in a car, fired three rounds of bullets in the air, and then fled from the site. Haryana Police who investigated the matter suspects that the miscreants were from Punjab as they were using a Punjab registration vehicle.

Singhu is a village in Haryana near the Delhi-Haryana border. It is one of the main sites where farmers are protesting against the controversial agriculture reform laws. The mass protests completed 100 days on Saturday.