3 ULFA militants arrested for allegedly plotting to assassinate Assam minister

Assam police has arrested 3 militants belonging to United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) for their involvement in plotting to kill senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The arrested include ULFA leader Pradip Gogoi. The arrested were sent him to police custody by a court.

“On March 8, a secret input was received that ULFA peace talk faction leader Pradeep Gogoi and two others Manab Pathak and Ketu Mudi along with some unidentified members of the group conspired to assassinate Finance Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma, by using firearms and explosives, and to take action against some other political leaders in order to disturb the upcoming assembly election and to instill terror in the minds of the people of Assam,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta.

A case has been filed against all three under various sections, including criminal conspiracy (IPC Section 120 B), collecting (IPC Section 122), waging war against state (IPC Section 121, 121 A) and UAPA (Section 18F).