Arab coalition forces destroyed explosives laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed explosives laden drones launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Khamis Mushait in the southern region in Saudi Arabia. The Iran backed Houthi militants are launching continuous attack towards Saudi Arabia in the recent days.

The Houthi militants attacked a major oil port and Aramco residential area with explosives laden drones and ballistic missiles on Monday. On Saturday, Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed two explosives-laden drones launched by Houthi militants targeting Khamis Mushait and Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

The coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden UAV launched by Houthis targeting civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait on Friday morning. The Royal Saudi Air Force intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia on Thursday to target civilians and civilian objects in Jazan.

The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.