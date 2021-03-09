Bridging the gap, growing ties; ‘Maitri Setu’ to be inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ via video conferencing. The bridge Maitri Setu will connect between India and Bangladesh. PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura.

‘Maitri Setu’ which is 1.9 km long has been built over Feni river which flows between Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh. It connects Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. The bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 133 crores by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. With the inauguration of the bridge, Tripura will become the ‘Gateway of North East’ with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 kms from Sabroom.

“The name ‘Maitri Setu’ symbolises growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people to people movement between India and Bangladesh” a statement issued by the PMO read.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom. It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two neighbouring countries which will facilitate new market opportunities for products of North-East states.