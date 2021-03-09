Commodity market: Gold prices increases marginally

The price of gold has edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were higher by 0.3% to Rs. 44,360 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.5% to Rs. 66,202 per kilo gram.

Price of gold has touched a record high in the last August. The price of gold has reached at Rs. 56,200 per 10 gram. From then it had fallen and now has reached at 11-month lows. And from the start of this year, gold is down about Rs.5,500 per 10 gram.

In the international market the price of spot gold was at US dollar. 1,687.90 an ounce. Among other precious metals, silver edged higher to US dollar 25.12 an ounce while platinum gained 0.1% to US dollar1,136.57.