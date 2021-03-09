COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 2000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2316 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kottayam 279, Kozhikode 267, Thrissur 244, Ernakulam 231, Kollam 213, Pathanamthitta 198, Kannur 178, Thiruvananthapuram 160, Malappuram 142, Alappuzha 98, Idukki 92, Palakkad 77, Kasaragod 73 and Wayanad 64.

No one from the UK has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 100 people from the UK (98) and South Africa (2). Of these, 83 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

65,906 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 3.51%. A total of 1,19,97,827 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.