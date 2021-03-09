Covid-19 Update: 2373 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 2,373 new coronavirus cases along with 1,784 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of people infected in UAE has reached at 415,705. The total recoveries now stand at 396,433. The death toll mounted to 1345. The ministry has conducted 219,593 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Over 32 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE till now.

Meanwhile, a new, free, rapid PCR Covid testing procedure has been launched at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. The region’s first in-airport laboratory gives results in approximately 90 minutes