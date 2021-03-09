Covid-19 Update: 321 new recoveries reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 427 new coronavirus cases along with 321 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Till now 144,831 people were infected with the pandemic in the country. In this 135,005 people were recovered. The death toll now stands at 1597.

In the last 24 hours 22 people were admitted in the hospitals. At present there are 210 people were in hospitals under medical treatment. In this 75 people were admitted in ICUs.