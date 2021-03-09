Emirates Airline announces new offers for passengers from India

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airline has announced new offers for passengers. The airline has offered a free two-night hotel stay, free additional baggage allowance up to 10kg, as well as special airfares for all passengers from India to Dubai.

Emirates Airline announced that economy class travellers from India who book return economy class tickets to Dubai from March 8 to 28 for travel between March 15 and June 30 this year are eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at JW Marriot Marquis hotel. Business class and first class passengers who book flights during the same period will enjoy two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival at the five-star hotel.

Emirates Airline has also announced discounted airfares on India to Dubai routes. The ticket rates are Rs17,982 (Dh905) for the economy class, Rs68,996 (Dh3,473) for the business class and Rs192,555 (Dh9,700) for first class. Emirates is offering an additional 10kg free baggage allowance for passengers travelling back to India from Dubai.