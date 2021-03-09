Free rapid PCR Covid testing facility launched in Abu Dhabi airport

An in-airport laboratory for testing Covid-19 has been launched in Abu Dhabi airport. The free rapid PCR Covid testing facility has been launched at the Abu Dhabi International Airport for all incoming passengers. The results will be given to passengers within 90 minutes. The laboratory has been developed in partnership with Pure Health and Tamouh Healthcare.

All passengers arriving at the airport through terminals 1 and 3 will be tested at the facility. Results will be shared by SMS and WhatsApp, and will be available on the Alhosn mobile application. The 4,000-square meter facility will operate around the clock with up to 190 staff.

“The fact that this is the first airport in the region to contain its own dedicated PCR testing laboratory is testament to our commitment … to continuously innovate and look for new ways to deliver a safe, smooth and seamless travel experience for all our passengers”, said Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.