”I got a hearty smile with the tea from that tea shop ” – Viral tweeted….

We have to deal with strangers every day. Often no one remembers them. But some people will always remain in our minds. This is because of their behavior. Dharmesh, a young man from Bengaluru, shared one such experience on Twitter.

Dharmesh tweeted about a Keralite tea shop owner in the Koramangala area of ??Bengaluru. The tea shop is close to Dharmesh’s apartment. Since 2015, Dharmesh has been drinking a cup of tea from that tea shop every day. It was the custom of the tea shop owner to give him a smile and say good morning whenever he got there. They did not talk to each other about anything else. But he tweeted that he had an affair with the tea shop.

Dharmesh had changed his residence several times in the Koramangala area but had not stopped visiting the tea shop.

I moved to Bangalore in 2015 and stayed in a studio apartment near Koramangala. I started making regular visit to a small tea and condiments shop near on my way home. The shop was run by a Malayalee who hailed from a small town in Kerala. He was known by the name PM. — Dharmesh Ba (@dharmeshba) March 5, 2021

“I had a cup of tea from that tea shop last day. That tea shop is closing today, forever, ”Dharmesh tweeted.