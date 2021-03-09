Indian-Uzbek armies to sharpen “Kashmir-like” counter terror operations

During the Exercise Dustlik-II linking India and Uzbekistan from March 10-19, the Indian Army will exhibit its Counter Insurgency (CI) and Counter-Terrorism (CT) talents. The aim will be on people-centric intelligence-based surgical actions, combining technological progressions to reduce collateral loss, a defense source said.

The comprehensive purpose of the exercise is CI, CT operations in mountainous, rural, and urban situations under United Nations (UN) order and the Army will yield the practices and lessons it has attained in Kashmir. A lot of technology has been included in CI, CT operations, and competence has considerably moved up in actions which also benefits in reducing collateral loss which would also be shown, the source stated. India has a set of joint exercises listed in the next fiscal year starting April 2021 including with Central Asian Republics Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in joining Mongolia and Russia as part of its increasing commitment with the territory.

“Uzbekistan is important to India for security and connectivity to Central Asian region and also Iran,” a source said, stressing the importance and appending that it is also one alternative India has concerning Afghanistan.

The Army’s 13 Kumaon regiment, also named as the Rezang La battalion for its brave performance in the 1962 war with China, has been chosen from the Indian side for the company level CI, CT exercise being carried at Chaubatia, near Ranikhet in Uttarakhand. The validation activity is cataloged for March 17 and 18 and the closing ceremony on March 19. The Uzbek contingent landed in India on March 7 and the members underwent RTPCR tests for COVID-19. They are planned to depart on March 21.

There will also be collective operations and customization with each other’s traditions of military activities. The Army will also display the application of force multipliers including helicopters, Special Forces, specialist equipment, and establishing of automated surveillance network for situational knowledge among others, the Army source said. Moreover, the Indian contingent has deputies from Para Special Forces, Signal, and Engineers in addition to an interpreter. The exercise Dustalik started in 2019 and was treated by Uzbekistan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had chaperoned the curtain raiser of the first exercise.

Individually, last week, based on demand from the Turkmenistan Special Forces, the Indian Army began training, at its Special Forces Training School, of paratroopers from that nation in combat free fall as a forerunner to a series of other customized professional programs which will help inability improvement of the Turkmenistan Special Forces.