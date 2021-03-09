Leopard killed 5-year-old girl sleeping at home

A leopard has killed a 5-year-old girl sleeping at her home. The tragic incident took place at the Kewda village of Kewda ki Naal area of Udaipur district in Rajasthan.

5-year-old Lalita was mauled to death by the big cat while she was sleeping with her father Kishan Meena in the courtyard of their house. The leopard dragged the kid to a hillock around 1 kilometer away from her home and left her body there. The body of the girl was found by the villagers on Monday morning.

The villagers accused that this is the third incident in the area when a leopard killed a human being. Earlier, two women were killed by the big cat.

The forest officials had installed 3 cages in the area to catch the animal.