Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex closed at 51,025 higher by 584 points. NSE Nifty advanced 142 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 15,098.

5 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,735 shares ended lower while 1,259 closed higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were SBI Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Life, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Grasim Industries, Asian Paints and HCL Technologies

The top losers in the market were BPCL, Tata Steel, GAIL India, Indian Oil, Power Grid, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, NTPC, Cipla, ONGC, Hindalco and Dr Reddy’s Labs.