The lawyer forgot to turn off the camera before eating during the online court… Watch!!!

With the spread of the corona, virtual meetings became common. In the midst of such meetings, family members’ visits and mistakes can go viral. The video of the lawyer eating without switching off the video during the meeting is now going viral.

The lawyer forgot to turn off the camera and ate during the court proceedings. Everyone in the virtual court saw this scene. The most interesting thing is another. The lawyer made the mistake during a session attended by Solicitor General Thushar Mehta.

The scene was set during a virtual session of the Patna court. The video was shared on Twitter by Mayur Sejpal. During the on call, the lawyer can be seen on the screen eating food. Finally, SGI called him by name and told him to turn off the video. Social media has taken over SGI’s response.