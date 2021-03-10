3-year-old girl mauled to death by leopard

A 3-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard. The incident took place in Hemal village under Jafrabad taluka in Amreli district in Gujarat. The leopard attacked a group of kids playing outside their houses in the village. The big cat pounced upon the girl and dragged her away.

As the villagers followed the leopard and animal left the body of the girl and escaped. Forest officials had set up two cages in the area to catch the animal.

In the last five years, leopards attacked 718 people in Gujarat, killing 67 of them. Most of the attacks were reported from Amreli, Junagadh, Gir-Somnath and Dahod districts, which accounted for 55 of the total 67 fatalities. As per the 2016 census, there were 1,395 leopards in Gujarat.