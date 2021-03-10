8 dead, 11 injured as bus falls into gorge

In a tragic incident, at least 8 people lost their lives and 11 others were injured as the bus they were travelling fell into about 200-metre-deep gorge. The accident took place in Teesa sub-division in Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The injured have been rushed to Medical College Chamba. Four of them are in critical condition. Police has rescued the passengers with the help of locals. Six people had died on the spot, while two others died in the hospital.

???? ???? ???? ??????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ??????? ??? ???, ?????? ?? ??????? ??? ????? ?????? ?? ??? ??? ?????? ?? ????????? ??? ????? ??????? ??, ??? ????? ???? ???? — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) March 10, 2021

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.