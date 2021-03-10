COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 2000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2475 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 341, Malappuram 283, Ernakulam 244, Pathanamthitta 233, Kollam 201, Thrissur 195, Kottayam 180, Thiruvananthapuram 178, Alappuzha 171, Kannur 123, Kasaragod 121, Idukki 85, Wayanad 63 and Palakkad 57.

No one from the UK has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 100 people from the UK (98) and South Africa (2). Of these, 83 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 62,486 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 3.96%. A total of 1,20,60,313 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.