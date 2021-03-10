Covid-19 Update: 2204 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 2204 new coronavirus cases along with 1693 recoveries and 8 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now 415,705 people were infected with the coronavirus infection. In this 396,433 people were recovered. The death toll stands at 1345.

At present there are 17927 active cases in the country. The recovery rate is at 95.4% and the fatality rate has reached at 0.3%. The ministry has conducted 242,026 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 32.6 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

A new, free, rapid PCR Covid testing procedure has been launched at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. The region’s first in-airport laboratory gives results in approximately 90 minutes.