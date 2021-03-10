Covid-19 Update: 222 recoveries reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 426 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 145,257.

222 new recoveries were also reported in Oman in the last 24 hours along with 3 new deaths. The total number of recoveries has surged to 135,227. The death toll has reached at 1600. At present there are 8400 active cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 30 people were hospitalized. At present, 208 people were admitted in hospitals. In this 72 people are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.