“Delhi follows 10 principles of Ram Rajya, from the epic Ramayana” ; Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly declared himself to be a ‘Hanuman bhakt’ and now he stated that his government in Delhi observes 10 principles of Ram Rajya (the kingdom of Lord Ram), from the epic Ramayana. The AAP leader also vowed that once the structure of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is finished, the Delhi government will get the city’s aging populations for ‘darshan’ of the temple.

On Wednesday, while addressing the Delhi assembly, Arvind Kejriwal said his government has been supporting 10 principles, motivated by the idea of Ram Rajya, to help the people in Delhi. Kejriwal said, “I’m a devotee of Hanuman who was a devotee of Lord Ram. So, I am a devotee of both. Lord Ram was the king of Ayodhya. It is said that everything was good during his rule. There was no sorrow. Every facility was there and it was called Ram Rajya, which is a concept.”

“We have been following 10 principles, inspired by the concept of Ram Rajya, to serve people in Delhi,” chief minister Kejriwal said while partaking in a conversation on the Motion of Thanks to the LG’s speech during the Budget Session. Kejriwal also said that the 10 ten principles are providing food, education, medical care, electricity, water supply, employment, housing, security to women, and honoring the elderly.No one should sleep on an unfilled stomach in Delhi. Every child, irrespective of social status, should receive a quality education, Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said everyone, be it rich or poor, should receive the best feasible medical treatment. “We have improved government hospitals and set up mohalla clinics while working in this direction,” he said. The chief minister also urged all residents of Delhi to engage in the Covid-19 vaccination drive. He also requested the members of the Delhi Assembly to go to hospitals, be in queues and get vaccines like common people.