Here reveals the real magic of Kashmiri kahwa. See here to know what the Kashmiri kahwa does for glowing skin

If you prefer to start your day with some hot beverage then Kashmiri kahwa is the best option for you. Kashmiri kahwa is a herbal drink made with spices and is a native of Kashmir. The herbal drink is world-renowned for its property to maintain the body warm and healthy. Kashmiri Kahwa is a traditional green tea that is also consumed in the Western Ghats, the Malabar region other than Kashmir. Stimulating and delicious, all you need are some quintessential spices to prepare this drink. Now, it has earned acclaim in Central Asia regions due to its robust flavors. The abundance of saffron complements cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, creating an exceptional fragrance as the tea brews. Almonds and premium green tea blend with the spices, giving you a rich, delicious and refreshing brew. This well-balanced amalgam is a treasure collection of multiple health benefits as well.

Dr. Niketa Sonavane, a dermatologist, explains the recipe for the drink. She called it ‘ the king of exotic teas’.According to Dr Sonavane the tea provides glowing skin, a stronger immune system, relieves stress.

Green tea is one of the most reliable beverages to improve the texture of the skin. It contains a special antioxidant known as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which is capable of rejuvenating dying skin cells and reset the production of skin cells.

This improves the skin, giving it a healthy glow. Green tea is also helpful in lessening psychological discomfort. As it is rich in antioxidants, a single cup is more than enough to feel relaxed, rejuvenated, and less anxious. This is exceptionally advantageous for skin disorders that are stress-related including psoriasis, eczema, acne, alopecia, and many more.

Saffron, another ingredient of the tea is typically rich in vitamin B12 and supports the body to strengthen the immune system. It is packed with many antioxidants. They assist your body to resist infections, including acne and other skin infections, giving you brighter skin.