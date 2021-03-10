ICC released latest ‘T20I’ rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest T20I ranking. ‘ Team India’ has moved the second position just behind England in the latest ranking. Australia is in the third position behind India. England is seven points ahead of India. India is already the number one ranked Test team while the side is ranked second in the 50-over format.

English batsman Dawid Malan is in the top position in the T20I batsmen rankings. Aaron Flich of Australia is in the second position followed by India’s KL Rahul. The only other Indian batsman in the top ten is Kohli who is at the sixth spot. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has also jumped three spots to break into the top ten. He is currently occupying the eighth spot. In the bowlers and all-rounders’ list, no Indian features in the top ten.