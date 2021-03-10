Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher for third day in a row

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian share market for a third day in a row. BSE Sensex ended 254 points or 0.5 per cent higher at 51,280. NSE Nifty surged 76 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 15,175.

All the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of PSU banks, ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1.628 shares ended higher while 1,350 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Eicher Motors ,SW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Cipla and IndusInd Bank.

The top losers in the market were , SBI Life, ONGC, HDFC Life, Indian Oil, Kotak Mahindra Bank, GAIL India, Adani Ports, ITC and Hero MotoCorp.