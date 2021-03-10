UAE extends Covid-19 safety rules imposed in the country

The Covid-19 safety rules were extended in UAE. The decision was announced by Emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Ras Al Khaimah. The Covid-19 safety rules were extended till April 8. The safety rules were first announced on February 10.

The safety measures include:

>> Capacity reduction:

– Public beaches and parks: 70 per cent

– Shopping malls: 60 per cent

– Public transportation: 50 per cent

– Cinemas, entertainment events and venues: 50 per cent

– Fitness centres and gyms: 50 per cent

– Pools and private beaches at hotels: 50 per cent

>> Gatherings

The number of individuals allowed at family and social gatherings (such as weddings) is limited to 10 people. Funerals can have a maximum of 20 attendees.