DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

UAE extends Covid-19 safety rules imposed in the country

Mar 10, 2021, 04:45 pm IST
People gather on the Jumeirah beach in Dubai on May 29, 2020, after the beaches and parks reopened to the public. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Covid-19 safety rules were extended in UAE. The decision was announced by Emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Ras Al Khaimah.  The Covid-19 safety rules were extended till April 8. The safety rules  were first announced on February 10.

Also Read; 2204 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE 

The safety measures include:

>> Capacity reduction:

– Public beaches and parks: 70 per cent

– Shopping malls: 60 per cent

– Public transportation: 50 per cent

– Cinemas, entertainment events and venues: 50 per cent

– Fitness centres and gyms: 50 per cent

– Pools and private beaches at hotels: 50 per cent

>> Gatherings

The number of individuals allowed at family and social gatherings (such as weddings) is limited to 10 people. Funerals can have a maximum of 20 attendees.

 

Tags
Mar 10, 2021, 04:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button