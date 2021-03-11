Ancient gold coin bearing the name of the Prophet and the words of the Quran was found in hail

Hail: A study team from the University of Hail has found an ancient gold coin bearing the name of the Prophet and the words of the Quran. The gold coin was discovered by the Hail University Tourism and Archeology Department during an archeological excavation in an ancient city of Fayd, east of Hail.

It is clear that this was the dinar during the reign of Caliph Harun al-Rashid of the Abbasid dynasty. The gold coin weighs four grams. It is printed that it was built in 180 AH. On one side of the coin is the affidavit in the middle and the Quranic verse around it. On the other side of the coin is inscribed the name of the Prophet, Jafar. It is believed that Ja’far ibn Yahya al-Barmaki, a minister of Caliph Harun al-Rashid, was mentioned on the coin as Jafar.