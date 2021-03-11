Cradling to make her sleep; Kerala cop wins hearts with his kind gesture

KS Suresh, a Kerala cop has won the hearts of thousands for his kind gesture. A video of Suresh, cradling a toddler on his shoulder outside a hospital after her parents met with an accident has gone viral on social media.

In the 32 second video clip, Suresh can be seen walking with a baby on his shoulder. The seven-month-old baby miraculously survived a car accident in which her parents were seriously injured and took away her elder sister’s life. The family was returning to their home in Kayamkulam. On their way, the vehicle collided with a truck. The five people injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital. The toddler was saved but she was continuously crying.

Suresh who was on duty at the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital and he took care of the baby till the relatives came. He picked up the girl in his arms, cradled her to make her sleep. The video filmed by a social worker has gone viral. Netizens lauded Suresh for his benevolent gesture.

One user said, “My appreciation to this gentleman.A rare scene.” Another wrote, “These kind of policemen should be awarded.” A third user commented, “My big salute to that brother who has not lost his humanity.” Yet another added, “The person who proved that there are humans in police too big big salute sir.”