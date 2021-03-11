“India is no longer a democratic country,” tweets Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that India is no longer a democratic country. Rahul Gandhi shared this comment on Twitter, citing media reports on the Swedish Institute’s Democracy Index report. “India is no longer a democratic country,” he said on Twitter, tagging a news report citing Sweden’s V-Dem Institute’s democracy report that has downgraded India from “world’s largest democracy” to “electoral democracy”.

But another global report by the international NGO Freedom House downgraded India’s status from that of an independent country to a partially independent one. The report said that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, political rights and civil liberties have disappeared in India.