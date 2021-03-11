INS Karanj, the third stealth Scorpene class submarine, commissioned into the Indian Navy

INS Karanj, the third stealth Scorpene class submarine, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai through a formal commissioning ceremony. The submarine, launched in January 2018 was commissioned after two years of rigorous sea trials.

Admiral VS Shekhawat (Retd), former Chief of the Naval Staff, was the Chief Guest for the ceremony. Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, senior officers from the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defense, and several dignitaries witnessed the commissioning ceremony.

The crew of the previous ‘Karanj’, a Russian-origin Foxtrot Class Submarine which was decommissioned in 2003, were also special invitees for the ceremony. During his address, the Chief of Naval Staff said “this impetus to Indigenisation & Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy’s growth story and future operational capabilities”. The Chief Guest Admiral Shekhawat also highlighting India’s self – reliance said “we live in an India launching numerous satellites, building nuclear submarines, manufacturing vaccines for the worlds – the new Karanj is another example of it”.

Six Scorpene class submarines are being built in India under Project -75. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai is building these in collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France. INS Karanj would become a potent part of the Western Naval Command’s Submarine fleet.

One of the most advanced conventional submarines in the world, the Scorpene Submarines, are equipped with the latest technologies to neutralise any threat above or below the sea surface with its potent weapons and sensors. The new Scorpene Submarines are deadly and stealthier than their predecessors.