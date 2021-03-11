Maha Shivratri; Prabhas and Pooja Hedge with the new romantic release ‘Radhe Shyam’

Prabhas and Pooja Hedge to hit theatres with their romantic release ‘Radhe Shyam’ on Maha Shivratri. Prabhas shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Some call it madness, we call it love. This love story will forever be etched in your hearts!”

Radhe Shyam is a big-budgeted film and it will be released in five Indian languages viz Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The shooting for Radhe Shyam was halted in March last year due to the pandemic and was resumed in December.

Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt are set to clash at box office. Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam also stars Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murli Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan.