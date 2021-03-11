UAE; Educational licence mandatory for all school staff from next academic year

A top official revealed that an educational licence will be made mandatory for all employees in UAE schools from next academic year.

Director of Professional Licensing Department at the Ministry of Education (MoE), Rawdha Al Marar told that the Educational Professions Licensure initiative, which was previously compulsory only for teachers has now been made mandatory for other employees as well.

The licence can be obtained by passing two tests, one in pedagogy and the other in subject matter specialisation. “The initiative has now been extended to all other professional school employees, including principals, vice-principals and managers working across all public and private schools in the UAE,” Al Marar told.

The new licence will also allow them to work legally in the UAE. The Educational Professions Licensure System was introduced three years back with a vision to develop a knowledge economy and ensure quality education. The licence will ensure best teaching practices by building a pool of capable and skilled education professionals.

“The aspiration of the UAE is to provide world class education and we are investing a lot in uplifting standards. The professional licensing initiative is a step in this direction and it will ensure we have educational professionals with the highest credentials,” Al Marar said.