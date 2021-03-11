UN to interfere in the Rohingya refugee crisis

UNHRC is an UN Refugee agency which looks into asylum and migration . In a remarkable move, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) representative will meet the concerned officials over the brewing Rohingya refugee crisis roday in India. Almost 175 of them were sent to a jail in Jammu which has been converted into a detention centre this month.

The process of detaining Rohingyas living in exile in Jammu has created panic among the insecure community. The UNHRC move may be aimed at pacifying brewing resentment. Meanwhile. Jammu Police had also made sure that Rohingya children are not seperated from their parents and that they are together in the detention centre.The cases would probably be considered compassionately and the authorities doesn’t intend to separate families.

The ‘Holding Center’ has been eastablished under a government notification dated March 5, 2021. It is has also been interlinked to section 3(2)e of the Foreigners Act. The right process of law was followed in carrying out the exercise. The Human Rights Watch ,an international non-governmental organization, headquartered in New York City, that conducts research and advocacy on human rights,published a statement enquiring whether the Indian government has halted plans to deport ethnic Rohingya and others to Myanmar, where they would be at odds with the newly formed military establishment. Since the immigrants were not possessing legal travel documents necessary in terms of section (3) of the Passports Act the act of finding out more such immigrants is in progress.

India has a population of close to 40,000 Rohingya,among which 16,500 are registered with UNHCR. Eventhough UN has listed Rohingyas as refugees India is not a signatory to any accord on refugees. The only valid document the refugees hold is the UNHCR card.’Rohingyas in Jammu believe UNHCR cards will prevent their deportation’The Rohingyas in Jammu are fervently hoping the UNHCR cards will prevent their deportation eventhough it is not considered a valid document.