Adani surpassed Elon Musk to become the year’s biggest wealth gainer.

Indian business magnate Gautam Adani has become the year’s biggest wealth gainer, surpassing even Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, who have competed for the title of world’s richest in 2021. Adani has gained more billions than anyone else in the world this year on the back of investor enthusiasm around his ports-to-power plant cooperation.



The first-generation entrepreneur, who seldom speaks publicly, has surged his net worth of $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. All Adani group stock shares, except one, have renewed at least 50% this year.

The rush in wealth dominates the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also marks the rising lift of the self-earned billionaire, who has achieved investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been quickly extending his cooperation, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while consistently progressing with his questionable Carmichael coal project in Australia.

Adani has been diligently widening his business in areas that are flexible to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”

Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.