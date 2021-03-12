Budget airline in India offers RT-PCR tests for Rs.299

A low-budget air carrier based in India has announced RT-PCR tests to detect Covid-19 for its passengers at Rs.299. Low-budget airline SpiceJet has announced this. SpiceJet has also launched the country’s cheapest coronavirus testing facility for general public at Rs 499 through its healthcare arm SpiceHealth.

“SpiceHealth has also tied up with SpiceJet to offer a price of Rs 299, which is one-third of the prevailing market rate, for its passengers who wish to get the crucial COVID-19 test done and thus contributing to making flying even more safe and convenient”, said a statement issued by the airline.

Customers may book appointments on www.spicehealth.com and get COVID-19 tests done at the nearest SpiceHealth mobile laboratory. SpiceJet passengers will be able to book an RT-PCR test on the website; to avail the discounted rate they would have to provide their PNR number. The PNR number will be for one-time use. Passengers will get to opt if they want to get the COVID-19 test done before travel or up to 30 days after travel.