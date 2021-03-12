Commodity Market: Gold prices fall again

The price of gold has slipped down again on Friday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the , gold futures were down 0.3% to Rs.44,731 per 10 gram. The silver futures slipped down by 0.5% to Rs. 67,177 per kg.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has edged lower by Rs. 240 and reached at Rs.33,480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced Rs.4185 lower by Rs.30.

In the international market the price of spot gold 0.2% lower at about US dollar 1,718 an ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rates remained unchanged at US dollar 26.11 an ounce. But the rates were up 3.5% for the week.