Indian navy helps a stranded cargo ship in Oman

INS Talwar is the main ship of the Talwar-class frigates of the Indian Navy . Built in Russia, and commissioned into the Indian Navy on 18 June 2003,it has been part of various operations and exercises since her commissioning, including anti-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia.

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Talwar, which is currently operating in the Gulf of Oman had received a broadcast call from’ MV Nayan’, a stranded merchant cargo ship.The crew asked the Indian Navy for technical assistance. The cargo ship which was coming from Oman, was going to Iraq. On March 9, the vessel started drifting at sea. This could be due to three main reasons: failure of the vessel’s propulsion, power generating machinery and navigational equipment.

Based on the primary aerial assessment about the distress call of MV Nayan, the naval ship send its VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure) team along with the technical assistance by boat to offer help to the cargo vessel. The vessek had seven Indian nationals as her crew. The naval team also adied in the functioning of the very important navigation equipment like GPS and navigation lights before MV Nayan could continue her journey towards the next port.

INS Talwar, while escorting three merchant vessels has carried out numerous anti-piracy measures off the Somali coast.The ship is affiliated with the 16th Cavalry of the Indian Army and continues to be a major battle line warship of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet.