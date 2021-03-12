How did Prithvi Shaw resurrect from a terrible series in Australia? It’s Sachin Tendulkar who helped him!!

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw has had a stellar perfomance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has has hadthree 150-plus scores which included a 227 not out against Puducherr.He has been isntrumental in Mumbai set up a final against Uttar Pradesh in the major white-ball domestic competition in the country.

Shaw has had a forgettable Australia tour, with a zero and four runs in the first Test in Adelaide. The young Prithvi Shaw has found his midas touch with the bat again. In 7 innings, in the Vijay Hazare trophy, Shaw has aggregated 754 runs with an average of188.50 at a strike rate of 134.88.In the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Prithvi (754*) went past Mayank Agarwal’s tally of 723 runs ,which was the previous record in the trophy.

Shaw has now revealed that it was an advice from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar which led to his drastic change in fortunes after the Australia trip. “I met Sachin sir after I came back, he said don’t make too many changes and to just try to play close to the body . I was very late on the ball. So during the entire Australia tour, I tried to correct that part. Maybe it was because I had gone to Australia after playing in Dubai (IPL).” Shaw said

Shaw also expressed his gratitude towards Team India head coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour behind his sudden change in fortunes. “Ravi (Shastri) Sir and Vikram (Rathour) Sir made me realize where I was going wrong. I had to find a solution. Just go back to the nets and fix it. These were minor mistakes that I was making,”he said