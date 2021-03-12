Kirit Parmar: from a one room house to Mayorship

Kirit Parmar becomes the Mayor of Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat. Despite being a councilor for 3 terms he still stays in a one-room house in ‘Hirabhagat ni Chali’ in the Bapunagar area. And that makes him different from others.

The road to the mayor’s house is wide enough only for a bike. Though he can shift to Mayor’s bungalow in Law Garden he said he would continue in his home in the chawl. Kirit Parmar was elected from the Thakkarbapanagar ward. He is said to be the first mayor from the city’s East zone.

Speaking about his priorities as a Mayor, he said, he would ensure that the schemes for poor and common man from the central and state governments, and the municipal corporation reach the beneficiaries.

Parmar who holds a MA and B Ed degree was a RSS worker since his younger days. Parmar who had won the elections for the third time was selected to the Mayor seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes by the BJP leadership. He thanked the party leadership for selecting a man from an ordinary family living in a chawl and giving such an important position.