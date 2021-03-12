Mithali Raj scored 10000 runs, legends pour wishes on her achievement.

The Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj attained a notable breakthrough in her career by becoming the first female player from the country to score 10,000 runs in international cricket. The 38-year-old accomplished this while she scored her 35-run during the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in Lucknow.

It was England’s Charlotte Edwards who became the first woman player to attain the milestone in international cricket. Edwards ended her career on 10,273 runs in 309 games, while the Indian skipper achieved the milestone in 311 matches. However, the Mithali needs 299 more runs to transcend the Englishwoman as the highest run-taker in the history of women’s international cricket. Raj also overhauled Edward’s record of a female player to hold captainship in international cricket, while Raj represented her country for the 310th time, during the second ODI of the ongoing series against South Africa Women at home.

Unfortunately, the Indian skipper couldn’t glorify the day as she lost her wicket after adding one more run to her 36-run innings. Meantime, congratulatory messages and hashtags on the extravagant player’s achievement were overwhelmed on Twitter . Among the first – the BCCI tweeted about Raj’s achievement soon after she reached the landmark in the ongoing 3rd ODI against South Africa Women, in Lucknow.

The master blaster,Sachin Tendulkar wrote that it is a ‘terrific achievement,’ and added to ‘keep going strong.’

Raj has made her appearance for India in 1999 against Ireland, has so far played in 10 Tests, 212 ODIs and as many as 82 T20Is. She now has 663 Test runs at an average of 51.00, 6,974 ODI runs at 50.53, and 2364 T20I runs at 37.52.