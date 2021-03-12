Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, near Abhay Ghat in Ahmedabad. “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” is a series of events to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. Amrit Mahotsav which started 75 weeks ahead of India’s 75 Independence Day (15 August 2022) will continue till 15 August 2023.

As a part of this, the Prime Minister flagged off a symbolic “Dandi March” from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari district of South Gujarat to mark the 91 anniversary of Salt Sathyagraha. The 386-km march along the original route of the 1930 march will end on 5 April 2021. Prime Minister Modi also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram.

Amrit Mahotsav was launched near Abhay Ghat on the banks of River Sabarmati at Ahemadabad. The Prime Minister said Amrit Mahotsav is a tribute to India’s freedom struggle and freedom fighters. The websites of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Incubator’ were also inaugurated in the ceremony.

Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75, Resolves at 75
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 12, 2021

Addressing a gathering near Abhay Ghat, PM Modi said, “Today’s Amrit Mahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The march had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India’s people. Going ‘Vocal For Local’ is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters.”