T20I: England beat India by 8 wickets

In cricket, the England has defeated India by 8 wickets in the first T20I match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first. India scored 124 runs by losing 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. England has scored 130 runs by losing 2 wickets in just 15.3 overs. For India Shreyas Iyer scored 67 runs in 48 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli was out for a duck. Rishabh Pant scored 21 runs while Hardik Pandya Contributed 19 runs.

A series win for either team will be a boost for their confidence ahead of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India. England are the current occupants of the ICC’s No.1 ranking in T20I cricket with India sitting just below. A 4-1 series win or better for India will see them rise to the top spot on the ladder, with England slipping down.