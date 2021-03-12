The US says China endorses strategy to stiffen control of Hong Kong election

On Thursday, The United States pointed out China’s approval of tidying changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system, saying Beijing was stifling democracy in the financial capital.

According to the secretary of State Antony Blinken , The rubber-stamp parliament’s initiative is “a direct attack on autonomy promised to people in Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration” prior to the handover of the territory in 1997,

“These actions deny Hong Kongers a voice in their governance by limiting political participation, reducing democratic representation, and stifling political debate,” Blinken added in the statement.

Blinken also urged Hong Kong to confront elections in September, the city’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam has intimated that this will be delayed again.

“We call on the PRC and Hong Kong authorities to allow the September 2021 Legislative Council elections to proceed and ensure that all candidates are included in a transparent and credible manner,” Blinken said. He also requested authorities to withdraw charges inflicted in Hong Kong against activists under draconian new security law.