To rebuild the backbone of country; Biden signs 1.9 trillion dollar

US President Joe Biden signs the massive American Rescue Plan worth USD 1.9 trillion. The plan is expected to provide a major boost to the country’s economy. It will also provide USD 1400 check to a majority of Americans.

Biden described it as a historic legislation to rebuild the backbone of the country. “That is what the essence of it is, and I’m going to have a lot more to say about that tonight and the next couple of days and be able to take your questions,” he told.

Later the President will deliver his maiden prime time address to the nation. He will speak directly to the American people about the sacrifices made. The president is also expected to update on the work of his team.

He will explain the greatest operational challenge the country has faced and the work his team has done to rapidly increase the number of vaccinations, vaccines, vaccinators and vaccination sites, and he will lay out the next steps he will take to get the pandemic under control.