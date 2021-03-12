Women in Nepal run carrying their husbands on back to highlight gender equality in Women’s Day

Wives race in Nepal carrying husbands on their shoulders to highlight gender equality. The competition was held on Women’s Day. The competition was organized by the Devghat Village Council in Nepal. Video and pictures of it have been released. All participants received certificates. Durga Bahadur Thapa, the head of the competition, told the media that this was done only to show the strength and efficiency of women.

“I participated in this race by carrying my husband on my back. I came here with a lot of courage and devotion. Although I did not manage to secure the top positions, I am happy that women are also given more priority and respect,” Pashupati Shrestha, one of the participants said. “This is a friendly game where no awards in terms of monetary value are announced but those who take part have been awarded a certificate,” chief of the village council, which organized the event, Durga Bahadur Thapa said.