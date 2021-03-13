BJP booth president stabbed to death

A BJP booth committee president was stabbed to death. The incident is reported from Tinsukia in Assam. BJP Booth committee president, Deba Gogoi was stabbed to death by a man identified as Jay Chandra Gogoi. Assam police has arrested the accused and the investigation is on.

BJP Assam President Ranjeet Kumar Dass condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the culprit. Police has said that incident took place due to family feud.

The deceased was the president of the committee of the No 20 booth of Burhidihing Gaon panchayat under Margherita Assembly constituency. Tinsukia Information and Public Relations Officer said in a statement that there is no political angle in the murder and appealed to the people to maintain peace.