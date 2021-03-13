Bradd Hogg blasts Tewatia and Chakravarthy for no dedication for international cricket as they fail fitness test

Former Australian wrist spinner Brad Hogg is not happy with the fact that Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia have been unable to pass the fitness test for India ahead of the England T20Is and will not be able to compete on the T20 series. Mystery spinner Chakravarthy and middle order batsman Tewatia failed to clear one of the two prerequisites that comprise the fitness test.In all probability,they will miss their chances of playing the five T20Is due to the failure.

Skipper Virat Kohli,a fitness freak,ahead of the first T20I between India and England, has stated that fitness is something that cannot be compromised, and Hogg, in concurrence with the India captain, stated how youngsters cannot afford to loose such chances.

“The standards of fitness for India have been there for a couple of years now. All players around India know what to expect. The goal post hasn’t changed. You’ve got to take your opportunity when it comes, and when it comes, you can’t be left out like this,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.”So, these two particular players, because they haven’t shown up with the fitness standards of India, it shows that they don’t have the dedication of what it takes to play international cricket.”This could be their last opportunity. So youngsters out there, no matter what you’re doing in life, make sure if you’re going for an opportunity – work, cricket, or any other sport – you know what the standards are expected of you when you show up for that first hour of work. And these two particular players haven’t shown up in the first hour of work in prime condition and this could be their last opportunity,” added Hogg while speaking in his YouTube channel.

Varun Chakravarthy is not missing his dream of playing for India for the first time.He missed it by a whisker when he had faled a fitness test earlier. He was amed in India’s T20I squad for the tour of Australia but Chakravarthy got injured due to a labrum tear. The injury was not on his bowling arm but it had an effect on his throwing arm. Hogg feels this could well be the final opportunity for Chakravarthy and Tewatia and may even send out a message to all the youngsters.