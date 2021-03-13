Covid-19 spike; Punjab govt imposes night curfew in 8 districts

Punjab government imposes night curfew in four more districts. Schools are also closed amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the state. The curfew will be from 11 pm to 5 am.

In total, the night curfew is imposed in eight districts viz Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. The Department of School Education has declared “preparatory leaves” for all classes in government and private schools.

The state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla made it clear that the teachers will continue to be present in the schools. He also said that the students who want to clarify doubts from their teachers regarding exam preparation can come to school.

The final examination in schools will be held offline adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines strictly. The detailed directions for conducting examinations while ensuring compliance of COVID-19 guidelines would be published soon.

Earlier the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had released the schedule of examinations. As per the schedule, the examinations for Class 5 will begin from March 16, for Class 8 and 12 from March 22 and Class 10 exams will start from April 9. The examinations of Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 will start from March 15 and for Classes 1 to 4, the examinations will start from March 17.