Dhoni is back;Begins Training for Chennai Super Kings

India’s most loved cricketer MS Dhoni is back in nets ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as CSK begins their practice for the Indian premier league. Dhoni was seen playing a variety of strokes at the nets inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where the players have begun preparations ahead of the IPL. CSK wishes that Dhoni’s return to the nets will help the team tha had a terrible outing for the first time last season. Dhoni had said that in CSK’s last IPL 2020 match that it was not his last season

Despite the league making it’s return to India this schedule.CSK, or any other team, would not be playing at home as all matches will take place at neutral venues for the teams.Six cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad – are where the tournament takes place this year and thepremier league will commence on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians playing Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.CSK will start their proceedings on April 10 when they meet the runners-up from last season Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Dhoni, who is a superstar in Indian cricket and the IPL and has captained CSK in alleasons that the team has played.He has scored 4632 runs from 204 matches.Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.He retired from the game on 15th August 2020.