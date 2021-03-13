Madhur Mittal, the Slumdog Millionaire co-star granted pre-arrest bail in Sexual Assault Case

Madhur Mittal, the co-star of many oscar bagging movie Slumdog millionaire was charged with sexually attacking and abusing his ex-girlfriend, has been granted pre bail from arrest by the Mumbai court. On February 23 an FIR was filed upon Mittal at the Khar Police station, citing him of sexually assaulting and battering his former girlfriend on February 13 at her residence in Mumbai.



Madhur has filed and an anticipatory bail application, according to that he proposed to his girlfriend in December when he met her in Goa. She came back to Mumbai a week after he did, and had lingered with his family for 4 days. She demanded him to give her a promise ring, and Madhur agreed for the same, reports say.

According to Mathur, the girl disputed with his mother and left the house. Then she allegedly urged him to get a new house where they both can live together. He reportedly also claimed that the girl forced him to share the rent of the apartment where she was staying, and he affirmed that she pressurized him to get a joint account in their name.

Madhur, who was engaged in his shooting schedule in Jaipur, said that the case is hindering his work. He told Bombay Times, “Getting to learn about fabricated things is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating my character. These are being forwarded for weeks in casting directors’ groups denying me work. I’m the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine.”